GILBERT, AZ ( 3TV/CBS 5 ) -- Many families are stressed about which "back to school" plans or options will work best for them. Many others are unsure of what changes may be coming.
But one Gilbert family is in an extremely unique position. With 12 kids all under the age of 14, their options are challenging either way.
You can imagine "at home learning" under one roof is a huge challenge, but if they go back to school in person, exposure could infect their entire family with COVID-19.
The decision for them on what to do for this school year is not easy. “It was a bigger task than most to do distanced learning at home,” said Kate Hursh.
Many families would call that an understatement.
Kate and George Hursh found it in their hearts to adopt 12 children over the years, and in the spring, with all of them home from 8th grade down to kindergarten, technology has had its hurdles. “I feel like I’m helping as an IT person for like a startup company of monkeys! Like everybody needed help at the same time!” laughed Kate.
Kate said a huge challenge has been their wifi, with her husband working from home too. “When we would have three or four of them on their Webex meetings, it would kick him off of his Zoom call,” she said.
So they were encouraged when Gilbert Public Schools released three options for their reopening: either all online, all in person, or a flex option with a mixture of both.
Kate thought the flex option would be the best for their family, but with their kids at four different schools, there's still a problem. “Transportation is not going to be provided for the flex option, so we had to go back and actually change it so that we are going to go back in person when that time is safe,” Kate said.
But, she's still worried about exposing their kids to the virus in classrooms. “That’s definitely a concern, especially since a couple of our kiddos have compromised immune systems,” she said.
While they're hoping the August 17 in-person start date will be pushed back, the kids are ready to do whatever it takes to learn, even if that means all 12 of them at home.
“The hardest part about schooling is being able to stay focused and keep going and being self-motivated. But I just remind myself every now and then that you have to keep going, you have to keep doing your work,” said Reese Hursh, their 12-year-old.