GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) --With two boys ages four and seven, Gilbert dad Deon Bell knows a thing or two about the art of distraction during this COVID-19 pandemic. "It’s a challenge, not being able to go out. You have to be protective. I try to keep them in the house so they won’t get the virus,” said Bell.
But recently it hasn’t been easy. "It’s boring, but okay,” said Deon Junior.
Deon Junior and little Dallas have dad to thank for his inventive way of keeping them entertained during the coronavirus quarantine, while at the same time helping them develop their communication skills.
“It’s hard; the kids are not in school, they’re not able to play with their friends,” said Bell. So. he came up with a card game, “A Family that Plays.”
"You can learn how to play the game in five minutes. One of my favorite questions is, 'what value do you bring to Earth?'"
Deon has even trademarked the game. “We are over- stimulated by work emails or online game streaming, nothing against that, but the traditional way of communicating is something that should never change,” said Bell.
Since we've all been dealt some pretty tough cards lately, Bell is hoping families will play their hand, so that when all this is over. everyone feels like a winner.
The game is available for purchase online. A playing deck is $19.99.