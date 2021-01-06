GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Gilbert nurse isn't just on the frontlines of COVID-19, she's living the nightmare at the same time.
She lost two family members in one month in the COVID-19 unit she's working. Now, coworkers are trying to raise money for her because her PTO time has been used up.
Gloria Leyessa's heartbreaking reality as a charge nurse in the COVID-19 unit pales in comparison to what she's witnessed over the past month.
"I really don't know what to pray for anymore," Leyessa said.
In December, Leyessa's mom spent her final days in Leyessa's unit at Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, dying from the virus.
"We held her hand. We were there the whole time until she passed away peacefully," Leyessa said.
But the same day her mom died, the nurse's husband was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 too. A week later, her daughter was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19. And two days after that, her son was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19. All three of them needed oxygen.
"I said, 'Oh my God, what is going on with me? What's going on with my family?" Leyessa said with tears in her eyes.
Sadly, Leyessa's husband of 44 years lost his battle with COVID-19 just two days ago.
"So devastating to lose your mom with COVID and then your husband follows," she said.
Leyessa used all of her paid time off caring for her mom and husband and now has had to take leave to deal with the grief of their deaths. Her coworkers are donating PTO days to Leyessa and have set up a GoFundMe to raise money for her during this time. For that, Leyessa cannot thank her team enough. But to those who have not taken the pandemic seriously, this frontline worker has a plea.
"This is not a joke, and I don't want anybody to be in the same situation that me and my family is (sic) going through right now," she said.
If you'd like to donate to Gloria Leyessa during this time, click/tap here.