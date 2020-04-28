GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The struggle everyone is going through right now is weighing on a 12-year-old Gilbert girl.
Bryten Nelson has come up with a plan to help one of her favorite Valley businesses, a dance studio. "I would give up anything to dance," said Bryten. "... I love it."
Social distancing means she's not going to her regular classes at Can Dance Studios in Gilbert. "I kind of feel that small businesses have been struggling, keeping up with money and stuff," said Bryten. So, she decided to start a fundraiser.
"She has a heart of gold," said Bryten's mom, Brooke. "She definitely has taught me a lot in her 12 years."
Bryten said she's planning an online talent show. Kids will pay ten bucks to send in videos for everyone to watch online, and judges will pick a winner.
"I thought it would be fun for other kids my age or older or younger in Arizona so that they can perform what they want to and show their talents because they don't really have the chance to," said Bryten.
She plans to donate the money to the studio where she performs and other dance studios in the Valley. Planning is still in the early stages, but Bryten can't wait for the day she can tell her studio she raised the money.
"I think they will be really proud and happy that someone is supporting them through this whole thing," said Bryten.
Her family said they will be promoting and updating people about the online talent show on their family Instagram: @YouKindDoItProject