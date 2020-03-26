PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Just because live sports aren’t being shown on television doesn’t mean people can’t play them at home or in their backyards.
In light of all the bad, one of the upsides to living in quarantine is spending more time with your family, right? Staying active, especially with kids in the household, is a must, for not only your health, but let’s face it, your sanity!
With no sports to watch, many families are taking the game into their own hands.
Tresa Tudrick asked viewers to send in videos of how they’re staying active during the quarantine and here are some of the best ones.
Now, whatever your sport may be, enjoy your time together!