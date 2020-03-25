PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With Arizona unemployment claims jumping 800% this week, the COVID-19 pandemic is creating unprecedented financial emergencies and uncertainty for more and more families.
In response, Arizona’s Family is partnering with nearly 20 local companies for the first-ever “Get That Gig Virtual Job Fair.” On Thursday, March 26 from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., job seekers will have the opportunity to apply for more than 9,000 immediately available positions. Applicants can view opportunities, interact with employers and put in an application in one easy location. Positions vary from medical, construction, retail and banking to work from home opportunities that pay up to $40 an hour.
During the job fair hours, just click on the Facebook Live links for a company listed below. We've also made it easy for you to apply if you can't make the virtual job fair times.
ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF JUVENILE CORRECTIONS
- Facebook live virtual job fair:
- Times: 6 a.m. - 8 a.m. & 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- 31 Open positions: Corrections officers, teachers, RNs, LPNs, psychiatrist, food service supervisor, HVAC, janitor, psychology associate
- Submit Resume by emailing AZDJC and be sure to include the position you are acquiring about in the subject line.
BANNER HEALTH
- Facebook live virtual job fair:
- Date and Time are to be determined.
- 945 Open positions in the Valley. Below are the positions in high demand:
- Medical Assistants
- Patient Financial Services Representatives
- Registered Nurses
- Progressive Care
- Critical Care
- Medical Imaging
- Environmental Services/Housekeeping
- Food Service Workers
- Certified Nursing Assistants
- Registered Respiratory Therapists
- Emergency Department Technicians
- How to apply
BARLOW COMPANY, INC.
- Facebook live virtual job fair:
- Times: 6 a.m. - 8 a.m. & 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- 10-20 Open positions:
- Appliance Installation Technician
- Qualifications
- Pass background check
- Clean motor vehicle record
- Pass drug screening
- Must have your own tools
- Must have steel toe shoes
- How to apply
BASHAS' FAMILY OF STORES
- No Facebook live virtual job fair
- Bashas, Food City and AJ's Fine Foods are hiring for multiple positions across the Valley. They are currently filling about 50 positions per day.
- How to apply
BREWER COMPANIES
- Facebook live virtual job fair:
- Times: 6 a.m. - 8 a.m. & 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- 63 Open positions:
- Commercial Service Plumber ($25-$42/hour)
- Service Plumber ($25-$42/hour)
- Front Desk Receptionist ($14-$16/hour)
- Brewer Craftsman Academy ($14-$16/hour)
- How to apply
CANYON STATE ELECTRIC
- Facebook live virtual job fair:
- Times: 6 a.m. - 8 a.m. & 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- 24 Open positions
- How to apply
CLASSIC GUYS PLUMBING LLC
- Facebook live virtual job fair:
- Times: 6 a.m. - 8 a.m. & 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Company Message: Come and grow with a company that has integrity and plenty of work to keep you busy!
- 2 Open positions: Experienced plumbers
- Qualifications:
- Clean driving record, four years' experience in the plumbing industry, must have basic plumbing tools, transportation, working cell phone, positive attitude.
- How to apply:
- Email resume to Classicguysplumbing@gmail.com
- Call them at 480-330-2724
- Application
COREMARK
- Facebook live virtual job fair:
- Times: 6 a.m. - 8 a.m. & 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- 30 Open positions:
- Class A CDL Delivery Drivers
- Warehouse Workers
- How to apply
CYRACOM INTERNATIONAL
- Facebook live virtual job fair:
- Times: 6 a.m. - 8 a.m. & 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- 60 Open positions: This company is looking for people who are bilingual in numerous languages. English must be one of the two languages an applicant if proficient in.
- How to apply
DESERT FINANCIAL CREDIT UNION
Desert Financial is hiring for 42 positions. Each position requires, at minimum, a high school diploma and one year of customer service experience.
- Facebook live virtual job fair:
- Times: 6 a.m. - 8 a.m. & 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- 42 Open positions
- How to apply
FRY'S FOOD STORES
- No Facebook live virtual job fair
- 1,000 Open positions:
- Cashiers
- Grocery Stockers
- Certified Pharmacy Technician (Requires Arizona State Board of Pharmacy license, along with the national PTCB certificate)
- E-Commerce
- Qualifications
- 18 years or older
- How to apply
HOME ASSIST HEALTH
- Facebook live virtual job fair:
- Times: 6 a.m. - 8 a.m. & 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- Company Message:
- 100 Open positions:
- Caregiver
- Direct Care Worker
- Direct Care Worker DDD
- Qualifications
- Ability to read, write and speak English
- High School Diploma or GED
- Bilingual a plus
- Experience providing personal care and housekeeping – 3 months minimum
- Required to pass and maintain background clearances.
- Preferred Certification/Licensure: AHCCCS Direct Care Worker training or current CNA license a plus, Current CPR & First Aid certification.
- Must pass a background check
- Valid driver’s license that is in good standing and current vehicle insurance and registration.
- How to apply
HONOR HEALTH
- Facebook live virtual job fair:
- Times: 6 a.m. - 8 a.m. & 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- 500 Open positions:
- Nurses
- Patient Care Technicians
- Housekeepers
- Food Services
- Respiratory Therapists
- Laboratory Technicians
- How to apply
JEWISH FAMILY AND CHILDREN'S SERVICE
- Facebook live virtual job fair:
- Times: 6 a.m. - 8 a.m. & 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- 70 Open positions
- Qualifications vary depending on the position
- How to apply
- The job listings are located in various places. Please take a look at this pdf for the position you are interested in.
- Careers Page
- Website
SAFEWAY & ALBERTSONS
- No Facebook live virtual job fair
- 1,000 Open positions: Choose from opportunities in the deli, meat, bakery, produce, customer service departments and fuel stations, or work as part of our frontend team as a cashier or courtesy clerk.
- How to apply
- Website
- Or inquire with the Store Director at your local Albertsons or Safeway
SOUTHWEST BEHAVIORAL AND HEALTH SERVICES
- Facebook live virtual job fair:
- Times: 6 a.m. - 8 a.m. & 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- 106 Open positions: Click here for all of the open positions.
- How to apply
SUPER ELECTRIC
- Facebook live virtual job fair:
- Times: 6 a.m. - 8 a.m. & 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.
- 10 Open positions:
- Concierge Associates
- Residential Installer Electricians
- How to apply
Other Valley companies also hiring
Alliance Property Management - This company is hiring in Fountain Hills, Glendale, Mesa, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe for business manager, assistant business manager, service technician, sales associate, regulatory compliance administrator and more.
Amazon- Amazon is looking to hire 100,000 workers to keep up with Amazon's demand for supplies and deliveries. You can apply on the company's website.
Anderson Security - They are hiring security officers at various locations.
Arizona Department of Public Safety - DPS has several job openings available, including state trooper and dispatcher.
AZTEC - AZTEC serves people with developmental disabilities in residential settings as well as day programs. They are also hiring instructors to work directly with these individuals.
BBVA Banks - Currently, BBVA is hiring people with sales, customer service and cash-handling experience.
Cafe Valley Bakery - Hiring for 100 positions with open interviews every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 7000 W. Buckeye Road.
Cenlar FSB - Hiring 250 positions for both call center and non-call center positions. Full-time positions for Default Loan Servicing and Customer Service in Tempe.
Circle K - Circle K is looking for store associates, assistant managers and store managers in a variety of locations. To apply, email their HR manager at bbhogal@circlek.com.
CVS Health - CVS Health is hiring in Arizona. You can apply on their website.
Dollar General - Dollar General to hire up to 50,000 new employees nationwide to support operations.
Domino's Pizza - Domino's is looking to hire 150 team members across 80 stores in the Phoenix area.
Edge Building Services - This is a local commercial cleaning company that is hiring across the Valley.
HealthEquity - Tempe location is looking to add 100 full-time jobs. These include remote onboarding (with the goal of positions returning on-site once self-isolation measures are removed). There are start dates as early as April.
Jet's Pizza - Jet's Pizza is looking to hire individuals who have been impacted by any layoffs during the outbreak as restaurant and bar workers, teachers and delivery drivers. It pays between $13 and $16 an hour, along with mileage and tips. If you are interested, you can apply online or at your nearby location.
Microsoft - Microsoft is hiring for 17 positions in Arizona. You can apply online at their website.
Papa Johns - Papa Johns is looking to hire 20,000 team members across the country.
PDS Tech - PDS is hiring to fill numerous positions.
Pepsi - Pepsi is hiring for positions in Arizona.
Pinal County Sheriff's Office - PCSO is currently hiring deputies, detention officers and dispatchers.
Rinaldi's Deli - The deli is looking for a breakfast short-order cook and deli counter help with deli experience. Call 480-607-3354 and ask for John.
Sprouts - Sprouts is looking to fill 350 positions in Arizona. Additionally, Sprouts’ Phoenix Store Support office and Glendale Distribution Center have 30 open jobs. Positions range from hourly part-time roles to core management roles. All interested candidates may apply either online at sprouts.com/careers or by texting the word “careers” to 480-800-8056. Walk-in applications are not accepted at this time.
Target - Target is hiring 9,000 employees nationwide. The company is looking to fill all roles to keep up with the demand. You can apply in-store on their kiosk or on the Target website.
Upper Crust Bakery - The Phoenix pastry shop is offering full-time and part-time work, including production shifts and sanitation shifts. Call 602-255-0464 for more information.
U-Haul - According to U-Haul's website, they're hiring more than 100 positions in Arizona. You can apply online at their website.
Walgreens - According to Walgreens' website, they're hiring more than 350 positions across the state. You can apply online.
Walmart - To keep up with demand, Walmart is looking to hire for all positions. They are planning to hire 3,700 people for positions in Arizona. To apply, head to your local Walmart store or apply online.
WinCo - WinCo has immediate openings to assist customers and restock shelves. You can apply at your local WinCo or online.