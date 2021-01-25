PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Grand Canyon University is set to open its COVID-19 vaccination site on Tuesday that features a walk-up feature for patients, a service that is much-needed for those who don't have a car.

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health is teaming up with GCU to run the Point of Dispensing vaccine site from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the first week. Officials hope to administer 500 to 800 vaccine doses per day at the campus at 27th Avenue and Camelback. GCU hopes to expand hours to 12 hours a day, seven days a week, assuming there are enough vaccine doses available. Both the drive-thru and walk-thru services will be open right away.

The POD at GCU will offer the vaccine for people needing the second dose of the vaccine and those meeting the Phase 1B criteria. That includes those age 75 and older, school staff, first responders, and Arizonans in Phase 1A who haven't been vaccinated yet.

Health workers and volunteers have done three days of mini-drills to prepare for all the patients. GCU faculty, staff and students make up the volunteers.

"We're trying to put as little burden on the public health structure that we can," said Marcus Castle, emergency preparedness manager for Grand Canyon University.

Everyone has to pre-register at this website to get a vaccine shot.

The GCU POD is the first one to have walk-thru service, so no car is required. It's a huge relief for those who have to use public transportation or don't own a car. "GCU is centrally located here in town. It's a little bit easier to get to. You don't have to drive as far and we want to make sure we are providing that service to those most in need, most vulnerable because they do go to work every day and we want to make sure Grand Canyon is taking care of our community," said Castle.

For information on how to schedule a vaccine appointment for a family member, go to this website.