PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Grand Canyon University is working to become a COVID-19 vaccination site that'll be an option for those who don't have a car.
The university said its 27th Avenue and Camelback Road location will be one of the seven public Point of Dispensing for the Maricopa County Department of Public Health. Unlike other sites, this one will have walk-through service. That'll be located between the office complex and the parking garage off of 27th Avenue. An appointment will still be needed. GCU hopes to have the POD up and running by next week but it's still figuring out what hours it'll be open.
"The location and approach they can put into place make it more accessible to people who are eligible in Phase 1B and might also be in groups that are more at-risk during this pandemic," Marcy Flanagan, executive director for Maricopa County Department of Public Health, said in a statement.
The POD at GCU will offer the vaccine for people meeting the Phase 1B criteria. That includes those age 75 and older, school staff, first responders, and those in Phase 1A who haven't been vaccinated yet. People have to preregister, and they can do that by clicking/tapping here.
"GCU recognizes that those who are most vulnerable and heavily reliant on public transportation needed an alternative site to receive the vaccine," Marcus Castle, GCU's emergency preparedness manager, said in a statement. "As a trusted community partner in the City of Phoenix, we know the difficulties in our community and this is another way GCU can serve our neighborhood."
For information on how to schedule a vaccine appointment for a family member, go to the Arizona Department of Health Services' website.