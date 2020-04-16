PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Grand Canyon University has had its first positive case of coronavirus on campus, the school said Wednesday in a news release.

GCU said the student went to the school's on-campus Health and Wellness Clinic with symptoms on Tuesday. Within 24 hours, the school was notified that the student had tested positive for COVID-19.

The student was immediately placed in isolation in an empty GCU residence hall. GCU said the student is receiving ongoing care while in isolation.

University officials then traced all the people with whom the student, who lived in Papago Hall, had come into contact. GCU said the student had minimal movement on campus, aside from their personal residence room. Everyone who has been in close contact with the student has been contacted by GCU, the school said.

One of those is a student who lives off campus. That person has been instructed to self-quarantine. The other two are students who reside on campus and have been placed in quarantine for further evaluation and testing, the school said.

GCU said they are not concerned with exposure to anyone else at this time and have sanitized and sterilized the common areas at Papago Hall.

On March 21, ahead of the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Doug Ducey, the university advised students to leave campus.

“Students need to be in the safest place possible if any type of stay-at-home order occurs, and we believe that place is their homes,” the university said in a letter to students, faculty, and staff. International students who cannot travel home and those with special circumstances were exempt.