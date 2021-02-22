PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While some nurses have left the profession after exhaustion and trauma pushed them to the edge, nursing graduates are stepping up to the front lines amid the Covid-19 crisis.
“Seeing patients who are close to my age intubated and extremely critically ill and may not make it, that was really difficult for me,” says Spencer Busler. “It’s hard, especially when you know there’s only so much you can do.”
For several months now, Busler has experienced what it’s like to be a nurse in the COVID-19 era. Just a year ago, Busler was training at Grand Canyon University to fulfill a life-long dream of helping others. Then the pandemic changed the way he finished his studies.
“We were told we had to go home basically because there were so many unknowns,” says Busler.
GCU nursing students typically study in a lab where they can practice their techniques on mannequins designed to mimic human vitals. The lab shut down for COVID-19 safety protocols. Even hospitals where students can acquire real-world experience restricted access.
“I would hope that any student that comes into our program is doing it because they want to be the caregiver and that provider,” says Heather Ziemianski, Assistant Dean of the GCU Pre-Licensure Nursing Program. Ziemianski says, despite a switch to virtual learning, GCU nursing students excelled. The percentage of GCU students who passed the NCLEX licensing exam on the first try last year outpaced state and national averages.
“I knew I needed to kind of go and help in any way I could,” says Busler.
Staffing remains the number one challenge for Valley hospitals during the pandemic. Today, Busler is an ICU nurse for Banner Health. The hospital system in Arizona is currently relying on about 1,900 contracted healthcare workers. Banner says it’s trying to reduce dependence on contract labor while making sure the organization has enough frontline workers to handle high patient volumes.
Busler says the hospital he works for continues to see a high number of patients with and without COVID-19. He says caring for patients is difficult but rewarding.
“To think that we can come in and talk to them and help them feel a little bit better,” says Busler. “That just really makes me feel good.”