PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The men’s basketball team at Grand Canyon University been placed in quarantine after four student-athletes and two support staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
All 16 members of the team -- 14 student-athletes and two student managers -- are in quarantine at a designated residence hall on campus for the next two weeks. The two support staff members who tested positive will remain at home for two weeks, per university policy.
Student-athletes began reporting to campus in the past week for voluntary individual workouts but were first placed in quarantine for 72 hours, pending the results of their physical and coronavirus testing.
Four men’s basketball players who were asymptomatic tested positive at the end of that 72 hours and were immediately placed in quarantine while contact tracing was conducted. Other team members who tested negative also were placed in quarantine out of an abundance of caution and will be tested again, the university said.
GCU’s weight room, sports medicine clinic and basketball offices have all been sanitized, along with the student-athletes’ dorm rooms.