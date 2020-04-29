MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - So far, more than 300 people have lost their lives during this pandemic in Arizona, which means many families are trying to figure out how to honor their lives, but this virus is also taking away the ability to grieve.

At Legacy Funeral Home in Mesa, you can expect someone like Jennifer Munoz to be by your side, guiding you through the painful process of saying goodbye to a loved one.

"Hold their hand from the moment they walk in the door," said Munoz.

In the age of coronavirus, mourning the loss of a friend or family member has changed.

"Right now, we can only allow 10 people in at a time," said Munoz. "We can rotate them, so I mean 10 people can leave, then we'll bring another 10 people in."

Munoz said some people aren't able to come to the service in person because of the pandemic, so they're joining in using a video chat on their cell phone. Other services are being put on hold altogether, pushing back a final farewell and much-needed closure.

"You got to do what you got to do during this pandemic," said Munoz.

At another Legacy Funeral Home location, Munoz said a family held a service for someone who died of COVID-19. In those instances, people have to keep a safe distance from the casket and the body can't be touched.

"But we're still going to be there for everybody," said Munoz.

In these tough times, families who come here are already dealing with sorrow. Munoz said she'll do whatever it takes to let you heal from the loss of a loved one.