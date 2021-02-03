PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- While some Arizonans wait to get an appointment at a mass vaccination site in the Phoenix area, there is another place to look, and it may be closer to your home. Fry's Food Stores will be giving out COVID-19 vaccines at roughly 50 stores across Maricopa County and select Fry's stores across Arizona.

Fry's says it has been asked by the state and county to target the 75-plus population in Maricopa County. "If you think about what's most convenient for that age group, it's to go to their local grocery store to get vaccinated," Stephanie Spark, a spokeswoman for Fry's pharmacies, said. It is very easy to do. It's easy to do on our website."

Fry's is getting a limited number of the Moderna vaccine doses to start with but plans to ramp up its program as the supply increases. Spark calls it a "fluid situation." "We hope to learn more this week about allocations for next week, so as soon as we know that, we will be able to build appointments," she said.

Spark says her best advice is to check Fry's website often and not get discouraged if there isn't an appointment slot open at first. "We are hopeful that we will be able to add more stores in the near future," Spark said. "It really just depends on the amount of allocation we receive, but once we receive that, we do know a few days in advance, so we are able to build appointments and have those appointments be visible on our website."

Spark said those who get the vaccine will book their appointment for the second dose when they get their shot.

While appointments are limited to those 75 and older in Maricopa and Mohave counties, they are open to people 65 and older in Arizona's other counties.