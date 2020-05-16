PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Kroger, the parent company of Fry's grocery stores, announced Friday that they will continue to pay workers Hero Pay by offering a one-time Thank You Pay.
Thank You Pay is a one-time $400 payment for qualified full-time employees and $200 for qualified part-time associates. According to a press release from Kroger, this will be paid in two installments on May 30 and June 18.
“Our associates have been instrumental in feeding America while also helping to flatten the curve during the initial phases of the pandemic. To recognize and thank our associates for their incredible work during this historic time, we offered special pay in March, April and May,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO.
Kroger has a $130 million Thank You Pay in place which is their Appreciation Pay to help assist hardworking store employees during the pandemic. It's a follow up to the Hero Bonuses that have a final payment for May 23.
Kroger previously announced they would be getting rid of the Hero's Pay in a prior press release from United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW). UFCW is America's largest food and retail union. There were claims that over 16,000 Arizona Fry's grocery workers would no longer receive Hero Pay.
"We are extremely disappointed by Kroger’s decision to end Hero Pay. At the beginning of this crisis, Kroger first called these workers 'heroes' and now they have decided that they’ve stopped being heroes."
Here are some ways Kroger says they will continue to support their workers:
- Offering COVID-19 testing to associates
- Providing COVID-19 Emergency Leave to associates most directly affected by the virus or experiencing related symptoms and providing paid time off
- Supplying masks for all associates and encouraging them to stay home if they are sick
- Encouraging customers to wear masks in stores, or alternatively, use ecommerce services
- Providing comprehensive benefits packages, including healthcare coverage and retirement benefits
- Offering $5 million through the organization’s Helping Hands fund to provide financial support to certain associates experiencing hardships due to COVID-19, including childcare costs
- Making mental health resources readily available
- Continuing implementation of customer capacity limits and special shopping hour for senior shoppers and higher-risk customers
- Continuing the use of plexiglass partitions and physical distancing floor decals
- Expanding contact-free payment solutions like Scan, Bag, Go and Kroger Pay
- Offering a no-contact delivery option, low-contact pickup service and ship-to-home orders