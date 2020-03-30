Fry's installs plexiglass barriers to protect customer, employees from COVID-19

AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Fry's Food and Drug Stores customers will start to notice a clear change at the cash registers. As a precaution to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the grocery store chain is installing plexiglass barriers that will separate customers from cashiers. The transparent 3-foot-by-3-foot mini wall acts like a sneeze guard at a buffet.
🔗 Continuing coverage of coronavirus crisis
Pam Giannonatti, a corporate affairs manager for Fry's and Kroger, said about 30 Fry's stores across the state have them so far. She said the goal is to have the plexiglass barriers installed at 122 Arizona stores within "a week or so."
In addition to frequent cleaning and disinfecting, the grocery store chain also it placing "Please Wait Here" markers on the floor in the checkout area. Those markers are spaced 6 feet apart, the minimum safe distance for social distancing.
Giannonatti also said the grocery store chain plans to place the plexiglass panels at pharmacy counters and Starbucks counters located inside the stores.
🔗 Latest Arizona coronavirus news: Updates from Arizona's Family newsroom