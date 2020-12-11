PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fry's Food Stores in Arizona will be providing access to the COVID-19 vaccine at 123 of their Arizona pharmacies.
Kroger, which is the parent company of Fry's, announced on Friday they will be partnering with the Arizona Department of Health Services and the federal government to carry the FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
“At Kroger Health, we are committed to helping people live healthier lives. We have been diligent to do our part in the community to stop the spread of the virus, including partnering with city and county health departments to provide free drive-through COVID-19 testing,” said Fry's spokeswoman Stephanie Spark. “Affordable antibody testing is now available at all Fry’s Food Stores pharmacies, and our team of healthcare professionals are actively preparing for the authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine. Kroger Health stands with you to keep Arizona healthy and safe.”
During the pandemic, Fry's offered in-clinic, at-home, and free drive-thru COVID-19 testing. They have also already been providing the rapid antibody test for just $25. For more information on the rapid tests or to schedule an appointment, visit their website here.