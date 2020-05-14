TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fry's Food Stores have partnered with The Little Clinic and the City of Tempe to offer free COVID-19 testing at Tempe Diablo Stadium on this weekend.
The testing will be offered on Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Anyone seeking a test is required to register online or by phone. When registering, the patient will go through a virtual screening tool based on CDC guidelines to see if they are eligible for a test.
Those eligible will then select the testing location and an appointment time. They will receive a confirmation email with pre-appointment paperwork to complete.
When a person arrives for their test, they should have their photo ID ready and leave their window rolled up for check-in, until a health care practitioner comes to the car to administer the test.
For the testing, patients remain in their cars throughout the process, which is completed in just a few minutes using self-administered test kits. The test uses self-administered nasal swabs, which are less painful and designed to increase safety.
Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours. The Diablo Stadium testing site is estimated to handle 250 vehicles per day.
Tempe Diablo Stadium is located at 2200 West Alameda Drive in Tempe. People seeking a test can register online at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting or by phone at 1-888-852-2567 (select option 3, then option 1).