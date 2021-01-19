PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The rules are pretty clear that Arizonans can't get a COVID-19 vaccination unless you have an appointment. But getting an appointment is proving to be quite the challenge.

"It's very frustrating because we want this vaccine so much," said Barbara Evins.

Evins, who's 72 and from Phoenix, was pretty excited when she heard new sign-ups would start Tuesday morning for anyone between the age of 65 and 74.

Evins went to the Arizona Department of Health Services' website and hit one roadblock after another.

"It's very frustrating because we want this vaccine so much," said Evins. "It's saying that 65 can register, then we go to make an appointment, but I can't even register."

Arizona's Family was flooded with emails from angry, unhappy viewers, who spent hours on the ADHS website, unable to schedule a vaccination.

One of the big complaints was that users had to keep entering random dates individually to check availability.

Others were asked to fill out personal information, over and over again.

At one point, 71-year-old Mike Gillium just gave up.

"We know that working with technology, you can have a lot of problems, but we got pretty upset and just decided we'll wait 2-3 weeks to try again," said Gillium. "I didn't want to sit there for two hours just to find an opening."

Arizona's Department of Health Services sent out this tweet.

"There is extremely heavy demand for the online scheduling system for #COVID19 appointments at the two state vaccination sites. People are getting appointments. Some people who have say they refreshed regularly. Looking beyond Feb. 14 may be most productive approach right now."

Jon Schragge was one of the lucky ones. He was able to schedule an appointment for himself and his wife.

"I'm glad I got through because as it is, by the time all of this strings out, it will be the first of April before we are really protected after the second vaccine," said Schragge.