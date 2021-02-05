PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As COVID-19 numbers drop in Arizona, frontline health workers are warning people it's still too soon to drop their guard. COVID-19 units are still filled with patients.

"On a daily basis, you're intubating patients and telling people before you intubate them there's a high probability you may not make it off the ventilator," said Kendal Gribler, a registered nurse at Valleywise Health.

Gribler watches patients sedated and unable to see their families. It's not easy and takes a toll on nurses.

"You just kind of have to disconnect from it because if you sit there and think about it all the time, it's just gonna ruin you," said Gribler.

Dr. Arya Chowdhury works in emergency rooms across the Valley and agrees that this pandemic hurts everyone's mental health.

"We've gone through a major trauma, really, and I think pretty much everybody's experiencing some level of PTSD right now from all of this," said Chowdhury.

"We're not out of the woods, and I don't know how long it will be until we get out of the woods, if we ever get there," said Gribler.