PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A frontline worker says Arizona hospitals are dangerously close to moving to a triage system that would determine who gets care and who gets sent home. Interventional cardiologist Dr. Amy Daliman has been treating COVID-19 patients at Banner Heart Hospital and Banner Baywood Medical Center. She says unless something drastic happens in the next few days, Arizona will reach an unprecedented crisis level.
“Patients with underlying heart conditions are some of the most sickest, most impacted patients,” says Daliman.
Valley health care workers have been making tough calls to free up resources for the sickest people. Daliman warns a worst-case scenario may turn into a frightening reality in a matter of days.
“If the bed situation is fully taken in the entire Valley, then as a unit, then all the hospitals in the Valley will go to triage,” says Daliman.
Dr. Daliman says in triage, a team of medical professionals would evaluate whether a patient can take up precious hospital resources.
“They look at patients’ sickness, how ill are they, how many other medical problems do they currently have,” says Daliman. “If their chance of recovery is very low from the beginning, if we move to a triage system, then those patients will not even get a chance at care, and they will only be given comfort measures.”
The idea of triage has been a sensitive topic among many frontline workers who have been hesitant to discuss the possibility of turning away patients due to a lack of resources. Right now, some hospitals are making room for COVID-19 patients in areas typically not used for patient care, and staffers are working long hours to help as many people as possible.
“My patients, I can see it in their face. They understand what triage is,” says Daliman. “If I have 80-year-olds, they look at me, ‘I’m not going to get a ventilator. I know that.’”
A Banner spokesperson responded to these concerns saying, “We do not know when triaging for life-saving resources like ventilators or beds will be required. We are still working to expand our capacity and staffing to meet the needs of the community.”
In recent days, as much as 90% of ICU beds in Arizona have been in use, most of them occupied by patients fighting COVID-19. The use of ventilators across the state has been climbing since July 4.
“We’re not providing the care that we’re used to providing and it’s hard for me to make decisions every day,” says Daliman.
Like other health care workers, she is encouraging Arizonans to wear a mask.
“There are perfectly normal-looking people walking around in the world who have major medical issues,” says Daliman. “Who knows whose life you might be saving and who you might be protecting just by wearing a mask."