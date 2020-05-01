NAVAJO NATION (3TV/CBS 5) – Academy Award-winning actor Sean Penn was on the Navajo Nation, helping distribute essential goods to families in Nazlini, Arizona.
More than 300 families were helped at three different locations on the Navajo Nation Friday, helping people with food and other items. Tribal leaders have been holding these events all week long.
These events were held just hours before the fourth-straight weekend curfew. Starting at 8 p.m. through Monday morning at 5 a.m., people living on the Navajo Nation are ordered to stay home unless their job is deemed essential.
Navajo Nation has land in three states: Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. To stop the spread of COVID-19, the New Mexico governor invoked the state’s Riot Control Act for the city of Gallup, right near the Arizona border. Nearly a third of the people living in Gallup are either Navajo, Hopi or Zuni people. Since the Riot Control Act was invoked, it means the city of Gallup is on lockdown.
New Mexico State Police and other law enforcement will close all roads into the city. That went into effect earlier Friday at noon.
People living there are being told to stay home unless there is an emergency and things essential for health, safety and welfare. The Gallup lockdown will remain in place until Monday at noon.
“We have many members of the Navajo Nation that reside in Gallup and many that travel in the area and their health and safety is always our top priority,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. “We urge everyone to stay home, stay safe, and save lives!”