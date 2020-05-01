SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man who was a hero to many people is gone after fighting the coronavirus.
Friends say 73-year-old Terry Clark died Monday. He was known for serving others and living a life full of adventure.
"The man was just the ultimate mentor," said friend Michael Hart. "He leaves a legacy and a footprint of what service really means to not only his community but to the country and his family. He's retired from the military, the sheriff's department. He was flying as a pilot for air evac here in the Valley."
"To have him die from something like a virus, it just doesn't compute," said another friend, Brad Stockwell. "He did so many other things where he put his life on the line all the time, and turns out we're not bulletproof."
Stockwell said he was a helicopter pilot with Clark before he retired.
Friends don't know how Clark caught the coronavirus but they were crushed when they found out a little more than a week ago.
"When I heard he was on a ventilator, I knew that it probably wasn't a good situation," said Stockwell.
He leaves behind two sons and his wife, Linda.
"His heart laid with Linda, and it was like he could never wait to get home, get off duty and get back to her," said Hart.
He said Linda is currently in quarantine, also battling the coronavirus. Hart said Terry loved to tell stories, spend time with his family and was known as "a good guy."
"Terry made a difference in a lot of lives," said Hart. "Because of him there are people out there that are alive today because of what he's done, and that's probably the big thing, just to remember him."
Friends are asking the community to pray for the Clark family.