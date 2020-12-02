TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The City of Tempe is offering free saliva-based COVID-19 tests Wednesday and Thursday.
It's happening at the Westside Multigenerational Center and is in partnership with the ASU Biodesign Institute, Tempe Fire Medical Rescue, and Care7. The City also is launching its Testing Tuesday program next week.
"We believe that testing is imperative to keep the virus from spreading and to ensure people get the medical help they may need," Tempe Mayor Corey Woods said. He has first-hand experience with the coronavirus; he was diagnosed with it a few days before he was sworn into office on July 2. Woods said the test he took today would be his fourth.
Medical experts continue to learn more about the virus and the body's response to it, so the conversation about active antibodies and immunity is developing. While most people diagnosed with the virus seem to develop some level of immunity, a relatively small number of patients, including a Phoenix woman, have tested positive for the disease twice. Because there's no firm understanding of the coronavirus and the potential for reinfections, Woods is erring on the side of caution. "I'm still continuing to get tested to make sure that I'm safe and I'm not carrying to someone else around me."
Woods said he believes he contracted the virus from an asymptomatic carrier. A person who is not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 can still pass the disease to others, and the results can be devastating.
Unlike the nasal swab test, which is uncomfortable at best, the saliva test is noninvasive. Woods said more than 300 people had registered for testing Wednesday, and he expected walk-ins, as well. People can register online at tempe.gov/testing.
"You stick the straw into the tube for the sample," Breanna Carpenter of ASU's Biodesign Institute explained to reporter Jessica Parsons last month. "A lot of people produce bubbles, and we have a minimum and a maximum line on the tube, so we need at least between the minimum and the maximum, in addition to the bubbles," she said.
To ensure a successful test result, they recommend no chewing gum, eating, smoking, vaping, or drinking -- including water -- for at least 30 minutes beforehand. "We encourage pre-hydration before the 30 minutes starts," Carpenter said. "We want to make sure we have enough of your actual saliva."
In addition to the testing blitz Wednesday and Thursday, the City's Tuesday Testing program launching on Dec. 8. That will be happening at Cahill Senior Center.
The City of Tempe also offers free flu shots. For more information, check out tempe.gov/vaccines.