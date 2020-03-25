TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The University of Arizona confirmed on Wednesday that four people in the school's community have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

As UA handles these case, the school's Campus Health remains open and is testing for COVID-19. However, tests are limited. Students and employees with related symptoms who meet the Pima County Health Department and CDC guidelines will be tested.

There are more than 400 cases of coronavirus statewide. Arizona has had six deaths since Wednesday morning due to the virus.