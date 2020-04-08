TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Usually, too much beer is never a bad thing, but for the famous Four Peaks Brewery, it is, so they're having a huge sale.
During certain hours, from Thursday until Saturday, the brewery in Tempe will be offering discounted kegs. It'll be $100 per half-barrel or $40 per sixth-barrel. Beer lovers can order at fourpeaksgrub.com or in-person at the Eighth Street pub. After buying the keg, customers can pull into the garage area and the staff will load the keg into the car with no human contact required.
The beers available are Kilt Lifter, 8th Street, Hop Knot, Golden Lager, Raj IPA, Peach Ale, Pitchfork, Elk Mountain Smash (experimental hop IPA), Prosser IPA (experimental hop IPA), Hazy AZ, American Light Lager, ML209 (malt liquor), and A Wheat Of Their Own (citrusy American wheat ale).
There won't be a deposit for the kegs, but if customers bring them back empty, they can get a $25 gift card for a half barrel and a $10 card for a sixtel keg. For those wondering about delivery, it'll be a $25 fee, with that cash going to the One Fair Wage Emergency Coronavirus Tipped and Service Worker Relief Fund.
For special requests or keg reservations, email kegs@fourpeaks.com.
Hours:
- Thursday & Friday: noon-4 p.m.
- Saturday: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.