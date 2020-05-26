TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Four Peaks Brewery is taking its local partnership with a Queen Creek cattle ranch to the next level. The brewery in Tempe is now having Perry Land & Cattle supply them with beef from beer-fed cows for all their burgers.

The partnership started a few years ago when the ranch provided beef from beer-fed cows for only a special burger called the Drunken Cow. Beer-fed cows may sound strange but the leftover grains from the brewing process are actually good for the cows.

"A lot of the liquid by-product from making beer goes to waste, but there is nutritional value in it for cows," said Alicia Perry, owner of Perry Land & Cattle.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, it hurt everybody and Four Peaks had to shut down. When the brewery started the plans to reopen, they asked Perry Land & Cattle to be their beef supplier for all their burgers. The move reduces the supply chain so the meat arrives faster to the brewery.

"We know where the farm that it comes from is, where the product is coming from and the hands that have touched it up into ours. It just makes us more secure where the product is coming from," said Four Peaks head chef Jesse Kekoa.

For Perry, it meant the world to her and her company. "This is my family's livelihood. This means jobs for people who are, they're not just our employees, they're our friends, and they all have a stake in this and it means to us a fulfillment of a life-long dream," said Perry. "To have another local business so rooted in the community want to support that and us being able to support in return, it just makes you feel like you're part of something bigger."