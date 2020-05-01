CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another senior living facility in Chandler has been impacted by the coronavirus.

According to a spokesperson with Life Centers of America, 40 residents at Desert Cove Senior Living have positive cases of COVID-19. Out of those 40 residents, four have died and seven are in the hospital. Twenty-nine of the residents remain isolated in the facility and are receiving care from the team. The first case of COVID-19 was discovered on April 24.

Thirteen associates at the facility have also tested positive and are only allowed to return to work when CDC guidelines are met.

Timothy Bouseman, the executive director for the facility released the following statement:

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the residents who have passed away as the result of COVID-19. Our facility is a family, and we’re all working together to take care of our residents and each other. We remain committed to providing quality care as we fight COVID-19.”

Desert Cove Senior Living is a three-minute drive from Pennington Gardens where there has been at least 13 COVID-19 related deaths. Avenir Memory Care, which is between both centers, has also reported positive coronavirus cases.