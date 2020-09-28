TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5 ) -- Dozens of ASU students at and multiple Greek chapters on campus have been temporarily suspended, all due to allegedly violating COVID-19 policies at the university.

ASU confirmed four Greek chapters are on interim suspension right now for possible COVID-19 violations. During the investigation, the university said they can't have any social events at all. A watchdog group said that's exactly what got them in trouble in the first place. In all, 65 students and 13 student groups have been suspended, plus the four Greek chapters that are under investigation.

“We keep track of what kind of parties are happening around ASU, so when social gatherings that aren't supposed to be happening happen, we gather that information from our community members,” said the ASU student who runs the ASU COVID Tracker twitter.

He asked to remain anonymous in our story. He uses the COVID tracker twitter to post updates on COVID-19 data at ASU, and uses social media and secure email for people to send in pictures and videos of events that violate the COVID-19 policies.

That's what happened last week, and he posted about it. “One of the big ones was the Lake Pleasant trip. It was like 30 Greek Life members on a boat on Lake Pleasant, not wearing masks not social distancing,” he said.

He was also sent more. “Pictures from sorority recruitment, and they were members of the sorority that lived at the Greek Leadership Village, but they were taking pictures with 20 some odd people, ” he said.

Arizona doctor Andrew Carroll explained how those can become super-spreader events. “People are talking together, laughing together, doing activities together, and that one person is just sharing the air with all those people. Those people get sick and there may be 2-3 day period of time where they don’t know they’re sick, and they become spreaders in other group settings, and then Dr. Carroll said.

Both Dr. Carroll and the ASU COVID Tracker said the university is doing the right thing cracking down, to try and protect the community. “I think it’s a really good step in the right direction for ASU to take action and actually punish people violating those policies,” the COVID tracker said.

ASU announced earlier this month that because of the COVID spread in the community, students will not be returning to in-person classes after Thanksgiving break, and they’ll move all classes online.

ASU has been in the spotlight after COVID-19 cases spiked on campus. The university had also faced criticism earlier this month when it released a COVID-19 update that showed fewer positive cases. After that, President Michael Crow promised that ASU would post COVID-19 stats that include the total number of cases and the number of those who have recovered.