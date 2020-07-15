PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four research facilities in Arizona are part of dozens of locations across the United States that will help with the study of a potential vaccine for adults against COVID-19 that has already shown promise.

The Hope Research Institute locations in Chandler, Peoria and Phoenix will be participating in the key final testing. The fourth location in Arizona is the Quality of Life Medical and Research Center in Tucson. The information comes from clinicaltrials.gov, a website maintained by the National Library of Medicine (NLM) at the National Institutes of Health. Researchers will look at "efficacy, safety" and the immune response of a COVID-19 vaccine called MRNA-1273 in adults 18 years and older. There will be roughly 30,000 participants in the clinical trial. It is expected to start on July 27 and last until Oct. 27, 2022.

First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing The first COVID-19 vaccine tested in the U.S. revved up people’s immune systems just the way…

The key testing will start a couple of weeks after researchers said the COVID-19 vaccine provided an immunity-boost for people against the virus. There were no serious side effects. The vaccine requires two doses, about a month apart. While the clinical trial lasts for two years, the government hopes to have results around the end of the year.