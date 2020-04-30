FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The first step to reopening Arizona starts Friday with elective surgeries starting back up again.

Valley surgeons are making sure all employees and patients are healthy and making sure they have enough personal protective equipment and other supplies to keep everyone safe. They also will be testing all patients for COVID-19 before they can have their procedure.

For one Fountain Hills woman, she's been waiting for this day for almost two months now. Eighty-four-year-old Barbara Galecki will be the first to tell you, she didn't have a great Thanksgiving last year.

“It was Thanksgiving morning. I woke up not feeling well at all, and I eventually fainted,” Galecki said.

She was rushed to the hospital, where they found she had a serious heart condition with a leaking microvalve. Because of her age, doctors didn't want to do open heart surgery, so they scheduled her for valve repair surgery in early March. And then the pandemic hit, and all elective surgeries were postponed until further notice. So fast forward nearly two months.

“She’s going to be our first truly elective procedure,” said Dr. David Rizik.

Dr. Rizik, a cardiologist specialist with HonorHealth, will be performing the procedure at 8 a.m. Friday, the first day these surgeries can resume. He said many of his patients are sharing similar worries.

“Our elderly patients, they’re very concerned about being exposed to COVID-19 patients,” he said.

But the HonorHealth hospitals are ready. They will have germ-zapping robots cleaning rooms with UV light and keep things very separated.

“The patients are isolated from other COVID-19 patients both before, during and after the procedure,” Dr. Rizik said.

Galecki said simply put, she's just ready to feel better.

“The big complaint would be fatigue and I really hope to conquer that!” she said.

For day one of elective surgeries Friday, HonorHealth has about 130 surgeries planned at their hospitals across the Valley, and many of those were critical reschedules due to the pandemic.