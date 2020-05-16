FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- You may not be able to see any Broadway shows right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you can still get a taste of Broadway right here in the Valley.
The Fountain Hills Theater is inviting fans to its "Broadway Drive-In Theatre," an outdoor musical theater production that adheres to all social distancing protocols.
This is the first production the company has put on since all other productions were shut down due to the COVID-19 crisis. It will be performed on a stage right in the theater's parking lot. It's a show meant to be enjoyed by the whole family, and was created as a way to ensure “the show must go on,” even in times of challenge.
“After having been shuttered since March 26, it is only natural that our patrons and actors throughout the Valley are craving social interaction, yet will hesitate to participate in social gatherings as our state reopens," said creator Peter J. Hill. Broadway Drive-in Theatre is our exciting contribution to begin easing back with a one-of-a-kind experience for both performers and audience.”
Attendees remain in their vehicles, with sound broadcast on an FM closed-circuit radio signal to tune in to from within your vehicle.
Some of the Valley’s best performers will entertain on the outdoor stage, singing Broadway and pop tunes.
The show runs Thursday, May 28, Friday, May 29, and Saturday, May 30. The parking lot opens at 7:30 pm. The show starts 8 p.m.
In keeping with social distancing protocol, tickets are available only by advance purchase by phone (480-837-9661) or online at fhtaz.org.
Patrons will be asked to show their receipt on their phone or via a print-out through the window of their vehicle at lot entrance. Patrons may bring their own food/drinks.
Tickets are $30 per vehicle 1 (no per-person charge) plus $3.00 handling fee. Only 30 spots per performance are available for this fun, entertaining and completely contact-free experience.
Fountain Hills Theater is located at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.
Phone: 480-837-9661.
The Box Office is open Tues. through Sat., 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The website is fhtaz.org.