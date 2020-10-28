FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fountain Hills High School said Wednesday morning that it will close for two weeks because of coronavirus on campus.

The school said they made the decision to close due to the number of students who have been in contact with a person who tested positive for the virus. All students must quarantine for the next 14 days.

The school is canceling all extracurricular activities during this time and online learning will begin Thursday, Oct. 29.

Find more information here.