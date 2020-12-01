TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- While some Arizona communities are considering curfews to help stop the spread of COVID-19, a leading public health expert suggests leaders can gain more compliance with voluntary measures.
Former U.S. surgeon general, Richard Carmona, says any attempt at imposing a curfew requires a careful and comprehensive approach.
"Does it have the potential to be beneficial? Yes, especially in communities where you see a rise in cases, and if that rise is associated with social activities at night, it is a way to deal with it," said Carmona. "The challenge is, how do you monitor it, and how do you enforce it?"
Carmona is working with the University of Arizona on its COVID-19 mitigation plans. He said when university officials asked students to stay home, the number of new cases went down.
"We asked for a two-week honor system of staying in your dorms and staying home. Because of that, cases went down, but it was voluntary," says Carmona. "Some people will respond better to a request for assistance than an order to say you can't do this or you must do that."
Carmona says there isn't data pointing to when a curfew should begin. He stresses the goal of a curfew is to reduce the spread of the virus by reducing people's movement.
"The hours are kind of arbitrary. You'll see eight to five, you'll see 10, you'll see some places will say midnight," says Carmona. "The idea is when people are out after hours not working, what are they doing? They're going to movies, they're going to a bar, they're going to their friends' houses."
A study published last month in the journal Nature says curfews are one of the most effective ways to reduce COVID-19 spread. But the study warns governments that imposed curfews must account for four significant drawbacks like the impact on students and higher domestic violence incidents. Some worry curfews and lockdowns will devastate small businesses.
The Pima County Health Department issued a public health advisory last week urging residents to take part in a voluntary curfew from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m through December 31st. Carmona says It's too early to tell if it is working to lessen the spread of Covid-19, but he says leaders should focus on education.
"Whether it's from the governor, or whether it's from the state health director, or the county, engaging the people in such a way that you make the case for what needs to be done rather than coming with a hammer and giving orders," says Carmona. "That's offensive to some people."