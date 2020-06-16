PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The former state health director warned that the current surge in COVID-19 cases could force Arizona hospitals to activate their emergency surge plans next month, unless steps are taken to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Will Humble, who served as the health director under former Gov. Jan Brewer, said implementing the state's "Crisis Standards of Care Plan" increases the risks to patients because hospital resources, such as equipment and staffing, are stretched thin.

For example, Humble said nurses might have to act in the place of doctors in certain situations, which, "doesn't mean that they're going to make mistakes. It's just that when you move up in scope that quickly the opportunity to make some mistakes is more likely."

Humble's comments come on a day Arizona reported nearly 2,400 new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period. But, he cautioned that the high number might be an outlier and not a new normal in the daily reporting of cases.

Still, he says the state can take steps to mitigate the spread and avoid implementing their emergency plans, such as mandating that everyone wear a mask when they are inside a public facility.