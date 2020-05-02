PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mass testing is finally hitting Arizona. It's all part of Gov. Doug Ducey's Arizona Testing Blitz. People with symptoms of what could be COVID-19 or who think they've been in contact with the virus can get tested.

"Up until now, Arizona has been dead last in testing per capita. That is a bad thing. That is not a good thing," said former state health director Will Humble.

Humble said this mass testing will help health officials start contact tracing, a critical step in slowing the spread of the virus.

"You need to find all the new cases, and then the county health department can get out there and identify and actually talk to people who tested positive," said Humble. "They can get them into isolation and find their contact. Then those contacts can get into quarantine."

There are about 30 locations across the state. Banner Health is one of the groups participating, and they said they tested 1,000 people on Saturday, May 2. Humble said he expects to see a spike in cases, but that doesn't mean things are getting worse in the state.

"A much better indicator is the new hospitalizations per day," said Humble.

Humble said the recent data is encouraging. "If you look at that new hospitalizations trend by day, you see a pretty steady decline over the last two weeks," he said.

If you missed the first day of the testing blitz, they are doing it again the next two Saturdays this month. All the locations are offering diagnostic testing that only indicate if you are currently sick with the virus. You must pre-register over the phone or online.