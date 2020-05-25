PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A former arena football player from south Phoenix wants to make an impact here in his home town.
Adam Dixon runs a non-profit and wants to help kids who are out of school and struggling with coronavirus anxiety and fears.
"Growing up in the city, you go left, or you go right, and I chose to go a different path and wanted to create something that will be life-changing for the inner-city youth," said Dixon.
Dixon said he studied sociology in college before playing arena football. He knew from an early age he wanted to help people.
"A lot of the services they come to us for is a lot of mentoring and life skills and counseling, and that's all behavioral health and mental health," said Dixon.
During the pandemic, Dixon says he got great news. Just last month, his non-profit was licensed to be a behavioral outpatient treatment center.
"It's a game-changer because we can help a lot more people that have AHCCCS or any type of insurance," said Dixon.
The Adam Dixon Perseverance Foundation partners with other former pro- athletes to be mentors for kids. It also offers GED training and teaches life skills.
While they focus on kids, they'll work with anyone.
"Being in a house all day does something to your brain that is really not good, so we need to be out in the community a lot more now," said Dixon.
In five years, he says he's helped more than 100 people. Dixon has even drafted his mentor to help with the non-profit, arena football coach, Meadow Lemon.
"Looking forward to coming down and helping him and working with some folks," said Lemon. "I think he's got an outstanding organization."
"We just want to be a positive light," said Dixon. "They can always look to The Dixon Foundation for being a light in their life."