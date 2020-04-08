PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix College has always had a long-standing relationship with St. Mary’s Food Bank, providing food boxes for families in the neighborhood. But now, it's different. Now, the need is overwhelming.
The cars started lining up in front of Phoenix College two hours before food boxes were to be handed out on Wednesday. This is a strong indication of how COVID 19 has compounded the need in this neighborhood.
“The need is here with this COVID 19, people losing their jobs, life is now taking a turn, and this is an opportunity for us to serve,” said a spokesperson for Phoenix College. “This is the work we do. It's how we serve our community. As a community college we want to make sure we not only serve them through education but serve their basic needs.”
The need for basics is growing across the Valley. “We are doing mobile pantries as many as we can and we are all running out of food before we run out of cars,” said Jerry Brown with St. Mary’s Food Bank.
While the mobile food pantry at Phoenix College quickly ran out of its 150 food boxes, those still in line were directed to the St. Mary’s location nearest them, either in Phoenix or Surprise. “It's an unbelievable situation but the food bank is determined to provide as much food as we can and to say yes to as many families as we can that are in a very difficult situation right now.”
Food donations are always appreciated but the best and safest way to donate is online from the comfort of your home. “Go to www.firstfoodbank.org, where with very dollar donated, seven meals are put out into the community,” said Brown. “Donate 10 bucks, provide 70 meals for a family.”