TUBA CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The need for help during the COVID-19 crisis is great across the country, and here in Arizona.
Tuesday morning, cars lined up for a food distribution event in Tuba City on the Navajo Nation.
St. Mary's Food Bank delivered nearly 2,000 food boxes on three tractor trailer loads of food boxes to help in this effort.
All volunteers wore personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep everyone safe during this food distribution event.
The Navajo Nation has seen 838 coronavirus cases, with 33 deaths as of Tuesday evening.
If you are able to help the residents of the area, you can email Doreen McPaul with the Navajo Nation at dmcpaul@nndoj.org.
And if you'd like to donate to the St. Mary's Food Bank, you can do so online.