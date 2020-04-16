FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- From unemployment and safety to suddenly having to home-school children, several issues are weighing heavy on the minds of Arizonans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, Desert Rock Church in Florence has created a unique drive-in service experience just south of the Florence Hospital on Franklin Road.

“This is the first time in history that we’ve all experienced the same thing,” said Pastor Joey Bilbrey.

Church members stay in their cars and listen to the hour-long service through FM radio.

Pastor Bilbrey, staff and volunteers wear masks, gloves and keep at least six feet of distance in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

“Even if we can’t touch each other, even if we can’t hug, we all still feel the love of God,” said Sharon Woodard, a church member.

In addition to pre-packaged communion, Desert Rock’s service has several other changes with the safety of churchgoers in mind.

“We do a lot of waving and when they like when something is said they’ll honk their horn and celebrate that way,” said Pastor Bilbrey.

“It looks different in a lot of ways. We want to love our neighbor and we want people to come here and feel comfortable and know that we care about their safety,” said Naomi Wood, a church volunteer.

At a time when many in the community feel isolated at home, this new drive-in service experience is catching on in popularity.

“This lifts us up and I think everyone needs that,” said Woodard.

“People need hope at this time, they need to know they’re okay, they need to know they’re not alone. That’s one of the reasons we wanted to do drive-in church. We are not alone,” said Pastor Bilbrey.

Desert Rock holds its drive-in service at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. each Sunday.