SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Should the federal government mandate all passengers to wear masks on flights and suspend leisure travel? That’s what the largest flight attendant union in the country is claiming needs to happen.

Walking around Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, there were still many passengers not wearing masks or any protective gear.

“Over the past two weeks, we’ve had several flight attendants and pilots who have passed away from this crisis,” said Dominic Brisson, who is a current flight attendant and an instructor at the Flight Attendant Prep Academy in Scottsdale.

United will require flight attendants to wear masks or face coverings while on duty United will require flight attendants to wear face coverings or masks while they're on duty starting April 24th, according to an employee memo the airline shared with CNN.

On the frontlines of this pandemic but in the air, flight attendants are worried for their safety and that of their passengers. Brisson has been a Phoenix-based flight attendant for 17 years.

“I would definitely say that the passengers would feel more comfortable if they see everyone wearing masks,” Brisson said.

Airlines and TSA report 96% drop in air travel as pandemic continues The number of people traveling by plane has dropped by about 96% amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple metrics.

And that’s the major push. In a letter from the Association of Flight Attendants to the Department of Transportation and Department of Health and Human Services, they’re calling on the government to mandate crew, employees and passengers to wear masks and personal protective equipment and to suspend leisure travel until the virus is contained.

“We know that this virus is airborne and we don’t know where all these people have come from or who they’ve been exposed to,” said a Phoenix-area flight attendant who asked we keep her anonymous.

She expressed concern about current conditions.

“The planes are not being sanitized like they should be, I can tell you that. So, it’s definitely not the safest and cleanest environment,” she said.

She agrees with the AFA wanting the government to suspend leisure travel right now.

“Just allow essential workers, you know, military, nurses, doctors, law enforcement to be the ones to travel,” she said.

United Airlines released images this week of seat adjustments they’ll be making if possible, to keep middle seats empty through at least May 31.