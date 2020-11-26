FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The steady increase in coronavirus cases has the city of Flagstaff taking a step backward in its COVID-19 reentry plan.
The city will return to Phase 2 effective Monday, Nov. 30. That means City Hall and the Main and East Flagstaff Community Libraries will close. It also means that employees will work from home if they can, and special events will be limited to 10 people rather than 50.
With the exception of ramadas, outdoor amenities will stay open for the time being.
🡕 City of Flagstaff Re-entry Plan
"Here in the city of Flagstaff, we have a mask ordinance - a mask mandate - and we expect everyone to be wearing their mask, to be socially distancing and to be making sure that they keep their hands clean," Mayor Coral Evans said.
Evans said the decision to go back to Phase 2, prompted by “the upward trajectory in the number of new cases, hospitalizations and COVID related deaths in Flagstaff over four weeks or more,” is meant to protect city employees and visitors alike.