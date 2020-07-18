Flagstaff lab wants blood samples from people who recovered from COVID-19

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Have you beaten COVID-19? If so, local scientists are asking for your help in cutting-edge research.

All you have to do is send in a droplet of your blood to a Flagstaff lab. Scientists with The Translational Genomics Research Institute [TGen] said it can help them understand how the immune system responds to coronavirus and develop treatments for people fighting the virus. It could lead to answering questions about a vaccine.

TGen will send a kit to your home that requires a droplet of blood once a week for two weeks. The kit is 100% free.

COVID-19 vaccine to be tested in the Valley, volunteers needed The Moderna vaccine trial is expected to begin July 27. Nationwide, they need 30,000 participants to enroll.

According to TGen, the test is for people who tested positive for COVID-19 and beat it. Researchers in Flagstaff will be studying your blood. It'll help them develop better antibody tests and strengthening treatments like convalescent plasma for patients.

COVID-19 Immunity Researcher Dr. John Altin explained how your blood could lead to a vaccine.

"To have a successful vaccine, we need to know what parts of the virus to target. We also need to know what the response to the virus looks like, so these are both the exact questions we are addressing in this bloodspot study," Altin said.

If you're interested in sending in your blood droplets, click here.