FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Downtown Flagstaff features a picturesque row of restaurant options for hungry tourists and locals.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, John Backe spent some time delivering food to the homeless through delivery services DoorDash. He heard from a lot of restaurant owners in town who said sales were down 20 to 50% in some cases. "It's often feast or famine even in good times, and during COVID it's been tough for a lot of people," he said.
As a small business owner himself, Backe came up with the idea for a cash mob. He also got some assistance from friend Taylor Klein. How does it work? Each week they pick a local restaurant and on a specific day, they encourage folks in a Facebook group to spend $20 there. The goal is something small, will give mom and pop business a big boost.
The Facebook group is called "Flagstaff $20 Mob." "Next week we're doing Agave, and we're going to have our first non-food place which is Bright Side Books," Backed said.
The first "cash mob" locale was Jitters Lunchbox on the eastside of town. "We had a nice bump in business that day," said owner Douglas Evans. "It was actually pretty cool."
Evans says they still have a lot of regulars and it's big spot for take-out. Flagstaff is a great town for promoting local businesses and Evans also regularly gets out to support others. "We're down just like everybody, you know," Evans said. "We're not 100% but we're surviving. We're doing alright."
Backe hopes this will encourage others to shop local and remind them that it's always a good day to help your neighbor.
"Something my mom raised me to do is to give back if you can," he said. "And she used to have a saying which was, 'start local, get vocal' and it it kind of snowballs."