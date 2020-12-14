PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in the state of Arizona.

The vaccines, produced by Pfizer, have been delivered to a Maricopa County health facility by UPS. Arizona's Family was first on scene when they were delivered Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the first vaccine in the U.S. was given to an ICU nurse in New York earlier this morning. The nurse, Sandra Lindsay, works at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, New York City. She was administered the shot during a live video Monday morning. She said the shot didn't feel any different than any other vaccine.

People in a handful of other countries, including the United Kingdom, have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after their governments approved its use earlier.

Lindsay is the first person to get a shot of the vaccine now that the FDA approved it for emergency use and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the OK for it be administered to people 16 and older.

Stay with Arizona's Family for updates on who will be getting these vaccines and how they will be distributed in Arizona.