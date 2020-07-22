MARICOPA COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) – The struggle to get personal protective equipment or PPE for first responders continues to be a problem in Maricopa County as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
In March, Gov. Doug Ducey released a YouTube video showing Arizona getting a shipment of PPE from the National Stockpile.
Since then, Arizona’s Family has heard from a lot of different frontline workers saying PPE is still hard to find, including an interview we did earlier this month with one of the biggest COVID-19 testing sites in the state.
"The state's largest test site, currently based on volume, it's not able to get personal protective equipment, and has consistently asked for it. Then, you know, we should stop, you know, allowing folks to say that it's widely available and there's no shortage, because that's not the case," Raymond Embry with Embry Women’s Health said.
After our report, we learned Maricopa County sent Embry Women’s Health much-needed safety gloves.
Now, the Buckeye Valley Fire District says they are also having a hard time getting the gear they need to keep their first responders safe. It's so bad, they're asking crews on COVID-19 calls to use them sparingly.
"And yet they're trying to make decisions so that they don't contaminate and go through their personal protective equipment,” BVFD Chief Mark Burdick said. “It's kind of like asking an officer to go into a house and say well, don't take your gun and every time you do this. It doesn't put our people in a good place. They should have that protection, each time, but we're already starting to see that we're beginning to ration a bit."
The county sent us a statement saying:
Maricopa County has provided personal protective equipment to fire districts that request it. That includes more than 80,000 pieces of PPE to 25 fire districts/stations. I would encourage fire districts that need PPE to fill out the form that can be found on this page: https://www.maricopa.gov/5585/Request-Resources