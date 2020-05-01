PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On Friday, the Maricopa County Correctional Health Services [CHS] and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office [MCSO] confirmed the first positive coronavirus case in the Maricopa County jails.

When the inmate was arrested on April 26, they complained about having a sore throat and a cough during the intake screening, the County said. The inmate was placed in isolation and given a mask due to the symptoms. They were later sent to a Medical Observation Housing unit, where they were tested for COVID-19. Everyone in this unit is separated from the general populations and placed in single holding cells, officials said.

By April 29, the defendant was released from jail while their COVID-19 test results were pending. They were advised to stay in isolation and to seek medical care if symptoms increase.

On Thursday, CHS received the defendant's positive results. Both the CHS and the Maricopa County Department of Public Health [MCDPH] are working together to contact individuals who may have made contact with the defendant.

As of Friday, this is the only confirmed positive COVID-19 case in the Maricopa County jail system. A total of 123 inmates have been tested, 15 inmates are in isolation with pending results and 107 results are negative.