PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jack Schmittlein of Scottsdale considers himself one of the lucky ones. The 21-year-old college student is fully recovered from coronavirus. He said he was diagnosed in March following a study abroad trip to Spain.
"I was pretty asymptomatic when I got back. [The] only symptoms I had were tightness in my chest and a slight loss of taste and smell," said Schmittlein.Now, he is the first person in Arizona to donate his plasma. The goal is to hopefully help those not strong enough to fight COVID-19 on their own.
"I think it is a great thing to do now that they are learning more about plasma and how it can help out people," said Schmittlein.
The Mayo Clinic and Vitalant are teaming up and collecting blood plasma to treat coronavirus patients. The therapy involves extracting virus-fighting antibodies from people who recovered, then giving the antibodies to people still sick.
"Convalescent plasma is one of the oldest medical therapies still in use. We used it in the past, treating patients with measles, for treating patients with polio," said Dr. Jill Adamski, chair of laboratory studies at the Arizona Mayo Clinic.
In order to donate, you must have had a prior coronavirus diagnosis, along with a current negative test result. For more information, go here.