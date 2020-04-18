PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jack Schmittlein of Scottsdale considers himself one of the lucky ones. The 21-year-old college student is fully recovered from coronavirus. He said he was diagnosed in March following a study abroad trip to Spain.

"I was pretty asymptomatic when I got back. [The] only symptoms I had were tightness in my chest and a slight loss of taste and smell," said Schmittlein. Now, he is the first person in Arizona to donate his plasma. The goal is to hopefully help those not strong enough to fight COVID-19 on their own.

"I think it is a great thing to do now that they are learning more about plasma and how it can help out people," said Schmittlein.

The Mayo Clinic and Vitalant are teaming up and collecting blood plasma to treat coronavirus patients. The therapy involves extracting virus-fighting antibodies from people who recovered, then giving the antibodies to people still sick.