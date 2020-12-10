SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5 ) - Fine art lovers were out in Old Town Scottsdale for the Thursday Art Walk, a welcome site for galleries who have been majorly struggling during the pandemic. Local galleries are hoping to attract more potential buyers after a year of very little profit and sales.

These 40 fine art galleries on Main Street in Scottsdale are known all over the world, but with such limited travel this year, owners said the customers that normally would come for the art just haven't this year.

"There isn't much happening, so it's been a long struggle," said Phillip Sacks.

Sacks is the owner of DeRubeis Fine Art of Metal and has been for a decade. In his shop, you'll find all sorts of contemporary art, some costing nearly $100,000.

"It's been extremely quiet. I mean this week Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday I don't think I had more than four people in all three days," Sacks said.

His story mirrors many others on the street. Some galleries have already permanently closed. French Thompson is president of the Scottsdale Gallery Association and said the fallout started when spring training was shut down. Now in the winter, when they normally would see large crowds, they haven't come.

"The street traffic here for the City of Scottsdale and Arts District, in general, is maybe 10% of what it would normally be," Thompson said.

So the hope is an art walk event like this will help bring out the people safely, to see what luxury art these galleries have to offer to keep Main Street lights bright, and doors open.

"We've gotta stay positive and we've gotta stay in business," said Sacks.

The reason owners said Scottsdale's art market is known around the world is because there's high-end Western art here that many cities just don't have to offer.

The owners said two things are making a big difference. They're selling a lot of pieces on social media and a lot of the artists are offering specials during this time.