PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With Thanksgiving fast approaching, many people plan to spend time with close family and friends, but doctors warn you should get a negative COVID-19 test first.
"It’s not a sure sign but if you get a negative test, you should feel very confident," Dr. Vershalee Shukla of Vincere Cancer Center said.
But if someone in your family is elderly or high-risk, is one negative COVID-19 test enough?
"I think if you take all the precautions, get tested early in the week of Thanksgiving, wear your mask, stay home, isolate, I think it’s reasonable," Dr. Shukla said.
Dr. Shukla says people can get tested for free through the City of Phoenix’s COVID-19 Mobile Testing Van. The van’s location varies each day and even if you don’t live in Phoenix or have insurance, you can take advantage of the free program.
Dr. Shukla says they have tested 20,000 people since they started the mobile service in August. As far as how often you should get tested, Dr. Shukla says you can get tested as often as you’d like with the program.
"I’m recommending weekly testing," Dr. Shukla said.
