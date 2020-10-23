MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Across the state, 1.1 million students attended public school last year, but because of COVID-19 that number is down 5%, some 50,000 students.
According to Chuck Essigs with the Arizona Association of School Business Officials, 85 percent of most district’s operating budgets are salaries and benefits.
"To make really significant reductions, you’d have to eliminate a large number of jobs," Essigs said.
The state’s largest school district, Mesa Public Schools, is among the hardest hit –down nearly 3,700 students this semester.
"It’s really heavy in the kindergarten level and 1st grade level, completely understand parents are saying this is not the year we are going to send our kids to school,” said Scott Thompson, the Assistant Superintendent of Business and Support services for Mesa Public Schools.
He said a drop in enrollment does not mean fewer costs because they were already so short on teachers.
Over the summer, Gov. Doug Ducey created a grant program helping protect schools against enrollment budget shortfalls for this fiscal year. But Thompson is concerned about next August.
"There will be no CARES ACT, there will be no Governor Stabilization Grant at that point. We still have a second semester to go, we hope some students might return at that time but if things don’t change, I’m still looking at a $23M or more impact to our budget," Thompson said.
Meanwhile, school districts that applied for the enrollment grant will find out how much they’ll receive next month.